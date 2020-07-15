/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rochester, NH
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Ians Way
55 Ian's Way, Rochester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1768 sqft
Great view - large yard house in Rochester - Available for immediate move-in is a large 3 bedroom 2 and half baths on a cul-de-sac in Rochester. The house has wood floors downstairs and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rochester
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
251 Greenhill Road
251 Greenhill Road, Strafford County, NH
Historic 10 room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathroom Brick Ends colonial on 2.30 acres. Grand expansive home destined for entertaining, gentlemen’s farm or in home business.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
557 Sixth St
557 Sixth Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
557 Sixth St Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home - Located on Sixth St in Dover, NH, this three bedroom ranch style home has been meticulously maintained over the years.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Bay Tree Lane
4 Bay Road, Farmington, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1940 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED RENTAL: Quality upgraded condo with a first floor master suite, open concept kitchen/living/dining rooms, tastefully decorated and ready for your family! Condo has stainless appliances, updated washer/dryer, Wifi, a great deck
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Nicholas Way
5 Nicholas Way, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2296 sqft
Nottingham Colonial for RENT! - Gorgeous Colonial for Lease...is conveniently located on a large lot that offers relaxing country charm & plenty of privacy.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Fairchild Dr
7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham. Wood floors are throughout the home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
23 atlantic Avenue
23 Atlantic Avenue, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1252 sqft
This corner lot ranch has been meticulously updated throughout with new floors, kitchen, bath, and fresh paint. It is neat, clean, quiet and ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Beverly Lane
2 Beverly Lane, Dover, NH
Very spacious, 4 bedroom/ 2 bath Cape style single-family home with 2 car garage for rent.Located in a quiet neighborhood with a large back yard, gardens and blueberry bushes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Newmarket Road
257 Newmarket Rd, Strafford County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
5979 sqft
Spacious second floor unit with lots of natural light, located in a great commuter location between Durham and Newmarket on the Wildcat bus route. Great yard space and owner will allow a medium sized dog or cat.
