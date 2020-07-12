Apartment List
/
NH
/
portsmouth
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:15 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portsmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Fleet St #3-1
90 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
380 sqft
One Bedroom Condo Right in the Heart of Downtown - Dream of living in downtown Portsmouth? Now's your chance! This one bedroom condo overlooks Market St and all its restaurants and shops. The flooring and counter tops provide an updated look.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
80 Fleet Street
80 Fleet St, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,800
490 sqft
Call/text Cathy at 603-809-3669 for more information. Great rental unit fully furnished right down to the dishes, pots and pans, bedding and modern furniture available immediately.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
227 Broad Street
227 Broad Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1176 sqft
A short walk from downtown Portsmouth in the popular Little Harbor neighborhood, this spacious two-bedroom condo has large living room, eat-in kitchen with separate dining room, butler's pantry, private balcony, two double bedrooms and one bath.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

1 of 3

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
507 State Street
507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2420 sqft
Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Dame Street
12 Dame Street, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Large two bedroom condo and walking distance to downtown Kittery - Don’t miss out on this sunny, large two bedroom condo and within a few minutes' walk to downtown Kittery, Maine and only minutes away from downtown Portsmouth.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
116 Whipple Road
116 Whipple Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Kittery ~ Whipple Road, two bedroom apartment (1/2 of the home). You will feel like you are on vacation year round living at the location for this truly unique property. Enjoy grilling by the river from your quiet patio and yard.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Rental includes snow plowing and lawn maintenance, water and sewer. Garage parking for 1 car.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2326 Ocean Boulevard
2326 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4003 sqft
2020-2021 - Winter Beach Rental on the sand! 4 bedroom rental available Completely renovated and furnished. Lots of living space, 4-BR, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage, finished basement, updated kitchen. Great ocean views and beach access.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1714 State Rd
1714 State Road, South Eliot, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Beds 1.5 Bath - House - Property Id: 317805 3 bed/1.5 ba home sits on 2+ acres & has been recently updated with first floor laundry - new washer and dryer included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Portsmouth, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portsmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth 3 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments with BalconyPortsmouth Apartments with Garage
Portsmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortsmouth Apartments with ParkingPortsmouth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Portsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Pet Friendly PlacesRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBrandeis University
Bunker Hill Community College