Milford, NH
96 Powers Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

96 Powers Street

96 Powers St · (603) 668-8282
Location

96 Powers St, Milford, NH 03055

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit). Bring your cat too! Your pet will love taking a stroll by your side on the wooded walking trails located around the community, or let your pet run free off the leash in our private dog park! APARTMENT FEATURES: - Fully applianced kitchens equipped with dishwashers & garbage disposals - Modern hard surface flooring in select living areas and kitchens - Washer and dryer in every building - Heat included - Private patios or balconies - Secure storage units available SOCIAL FEATURES: - Pet friendly community (restrictions apply) - Updated playground - Swimming pool - Grilling station - Custom built dog park - Covered picnic pavilion adjacent to outdoor amenities - Basketball and tennis courts - Wooded walking trails RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: - Free on-site parking - Designer-crafted landscaping - 24-hour emergency maintenance - Close to Milford schools and the historic Milford Oval - Adjacent to Routes 13, 101 and 101A, and just 15 minutes from Nashua, NH No security deposit required! Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Powers Street have any available units?
96 Powers Street has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96 Powers Street have?
Some of 96 Powers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Powers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 96 Powers Street is pet friendly.
Does 96 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Powers Street offers parking.
Does 96 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 Powers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Powers Street have a pool?
Yes, 96 Powers Street has a pool.
Does 96 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Powers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
