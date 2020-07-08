96 Powers Street

Amenities

Calling all pet-lovers! Looking for an apartment community that’s pet-friendly? Look no further than Milford Trails Apartments! We are one of the few communities in the area that accept large breed dogs (up to a 100lbs limit). Bring your cat too! Your pet will love taking a stroll by your side on the wooded walking trails located around the community, or let your pet run free off the leash in our private dog park! APARTMENT FEATURES: - Fully applianced kitchens equipped with dishwashers & garbage disposals - Modern hard surface flooring in select living areas and kitchens - Washer and dryer in every building - Heat included - Private patios or balconies - Secure storage units available SOCIAL FEATURES: - Pet friendly community (restrictions apply) - Updated playground - Swimming pool - Grilling station - Custom built dog park - Covered picnic pavilion adjacent to outdoor amenities - Basketball and tennis courts - Wooded walking trails RIGHT OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR: - Free on-site parking - Designer-crafted landscaping - 24-hour emergency maintenance - Close to Milford schools and the historic Milford Oval - Adjacent to Routes 13, 101 and 101A, and just 15 minutes from Nashua, NH No security deposit required! Broker/Owner