Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

95 Powers Street

95 Power Street · (603) 668-8282
Location

95 Power Street, Milford, NH 03055

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 99 · Avail. now

$1,329

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet. Living room includes a slider to a private balcony and an air conditioning unit. Enjoy manicured grounds, an outdoor swimming pool, dog park and recreational courts! Off-Street Parking for Two Residents Vehicles. Cats and Dogs Allowed. Certain Dog Breeds Restricted and Pet Rent Applies. No Security Deposit is required. Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Powers Street have any available units?
95 Powers Street has a unit available for $1,329 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Powers Street have?
Some of 95 Powers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Powers Street currently offering any rent specials?
95 Powers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Powers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 95 Powers Street is pet friendly.
Does 95 Powers Street offer parking?
Yes, 95 Powers Street offers parking.
Does 95 Powers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Powers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Powers Street have a pool?
Yes, 95 Powers Street has a pool.
Does 95 Powers Street have accessible units?
No, 95 Powers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Powers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Powers Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Powers Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95 Powers Street has units with air conditioning.
