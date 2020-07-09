95 Powers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Milford Trails Apartments at Powers Street in Milford. Enjoy a Beautiful 1 Bedroom Apartment Home! The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, a disposal, dishwasher and beautiful white cabinets. The bedroom has a large closet. Living room includes a slider to a private balcony and an air conditioning unit. Enjoy manicured grounds, an outdoor swimming pool, dog park and recreational courts! Off-Street Parking for Two Residents Vehicles. Cats and Dogs Allowed. Certain Dog Breeds Restricted and Pet Rent Applies. No Security Deposit is required. Broker/Owner.