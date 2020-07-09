52 East Ridge Drive

Amenities

Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you. Enjoy our quiet location, manicured grounds and the very best in apartment design. The Ridge at Eastern Trails offers residents a carefree lifestyle with a convenient location. There are private storage areas, elevators and 24 hour emergency maintenance is included. This two bedroom style comes with all stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, one full and one half large baths, a washer/dryer in every apartment, central air conditioning and heat and boast upgraded flooring and cabinets. We accept cats at this location.This property is 100% Non-Smoking. Come see for yourself! Be part of the Red Oak Life at The Ridge at Eastern Trails! Amenities Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances 2 and 3 Bedroom Styles have 2 Baths Solid Surface Countertops Elevator in Each Building Washer/Dryer in Every Apt On-site Management Dishwasher and Microwave Open Floor Plans Central Air-Conditioning USB Charging Outlet Storage Available Large Designer Closets Non-Smoking Property Close to Routes 101 and 101A Cats Welcome No security deposit required!! Broker/Owner