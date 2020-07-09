All apartments in Milford
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

52 East Ridge Drive

52 E Ridge Dr · (603) 668-8282
Location

52 E Ridge Dr, Milford, NH 03055

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,489

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr maintenance
new construction
Do you have a passion for sleek and modern apartment living in the quiet town of Milford? Then our brand-new apartments and townhouses at The Ridge at Eastern Trails are just right for you. Enjoy our quiet location, manicured grounds and the very best in apartment design. The Ridge at Eastern Trails offers residents a carefree lifestyle with a convenient location. There are private storage areas, elevators and 24 hour emergency maintenance is included. This two bedroom style comes with all stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher, one full and one half large baths, a washer/dryer in every apartment, central air conditioning and heat and boast upgraded flooring and cabinets. We accept cats at this location.This property is 100% Non-Smoking. Come see for yourself! Be part of the Red Oak Life at The Ridge at Eastern Trails! Amenities Stainless Steel Energy Star Appliances 2 and 3 Bedroom Styles have 2 Baths Solid Surface Countertops Elevator in Each Building Washer/Dryer in Every Apt On-site Management Dishwasher and Microwave Open Floor Plans Central Air-Conditioning USB Charging Outlet Storage Available Large Designer Closets Non-Smoking Property Close to Routes 101 and 101A Cats Welcome No security deposit required!! Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 East Ridge Drive have any available units?
52 East Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,489 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 East Ridge Drive have?
Some of 52 East Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 East Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
52 East Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 East Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 East Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 52 East Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 East Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 52 East Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 52 East Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 East Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 East Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 East Ridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
