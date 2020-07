Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft. 2 parking spots! Convenient location! close to shopping and town conveniences. HEAT and HOT WATER INC! No pets. No smoking. **AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY**