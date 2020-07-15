4 Brookside Drive

Amenities
Excellent condition 2 bedroom, 1 bath, condo apartment. Custom Maple Kitchen, Crown Molding, Wainscoting, upgraded fixtures, and recently painted neutral colors. Approx 1 mile to both downtown Exeter, and exit 9 of Rte 101 for commuting ease. Coin-Op laundry facility on-site. Small storage unit on site. Monthly rent includes heat and hot water. Unfurnished. No pets, Non smoking. Background, Credit check and Professional References required. Available for Immediate occupancy with limited appointment showing times Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm.