All apartments in Exeter
Find more places like 4 Brookside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Exeter, NH
/
4 Brookside Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:22 PM

4 Brookside Drive

4 Brookside Dr · (603) 610-8950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Exeter
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4 Brookside Dr, Exeter, NH 03833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit # 11 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Excellent condition 2 bedroom, 1 bath, condo apartment. Custom Maple Kitchen, Crown Molding, Wainscoting, upgraded fixtures, and recently painted neutral colors. Approx 1 mile to both downtown Exeter, and exit 9 of Rte 101 for commuting ease. Coin-Op laundry facility on-site. Small storage unit on site. Monthly rent includes heat and hot water. Unfurnished. No pets, Non smoking. Background, Credit check and Professional References required. Available for Immediate occupancy with limited appointment showing times Monday - Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Brookside Drive have any available units?
4 Brookside Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 4 Brookside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Exeter.
Does 4 Brookside Drive offer parking?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4 Brookside Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Exeter Apartments with Parking
Rockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MAWoburn, MA
Kittery, MEDerry, NHSomersworth, NHMilton, MAWolfeboro, NHPortsmouth, NHDover, NHSaco, ME

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston CollegeBoston University
Brandeis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity