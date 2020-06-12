/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Durham, NH
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
108 Main Street
108 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment with open floor plan, wood floors, washer & dryer, includes 2 tandem parking spaces, in the heart of Downtown Newmarket. Available for occupancy July 1, 2020.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
185 Lita Lane
185 Great Bay Woods, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
728 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden style condo on corner of ground floor. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove,microwave and AC wall unit. Water and sewer included in rent. Laundry available on same floor as condo.
Results within 10 miles of Durham
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Mount Vernon Street - 16
14 Mount Vernon Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Fresh update on this beautiful apartment in the heart of Somersworth. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment consists of the 1st and 2nd floors of this charming 1900's home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
18 Broad Street
18 Broad Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Renovated townhouse style duplex - Large kitchen with lots of cupboard space and hardwood floors. Separate dining and living room with built ins and hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and huge third level office/craft room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
219 Concord Way
219 Concord Way, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Atlantic Heights Development off Market Street - Walk to waterfront and Downtown Portsmouth. Lovely Townhouse Condo with 2 bedrooms New Carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets considered. Close to Marina and Coast Bus stop.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
50 Brookside Drive
50 Brookside Drive, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! Ready for immediate occupancy! This first floor condo offers New stack-able washer and dryer,dishwasher and gas stove, New paint throughout. It also has a master bedroom en suite and a good size second bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
