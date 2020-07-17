Amenities
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham.
Wood floors are throughout the home.
The eat in kitchen, living room with Pellet Stove, 3/4 bath, and optional laundry room are located on the first floor. Four bedrooms, a full bath, and 3/4 bath (off of master bedroom) are located on the second floor.
The basement has shared laundry with the owner-occupied attached apartment. Deck and large back yard are located off of the kitchen.
Lovely, leafy neighborhood. Wonderful property and yard.
Tenant responsible for all utilities: Oil Heat, Oil Hot Water, Water/Sewer, Lawn Maintenance , and Snow removal.
(RLNE5907089)