7 Fairchild Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7 Fairchild Dr

7 Fairchild Drive · (603) 617-4072
Location

7 Fairchild Drive, Durham, NH 03824

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Fairchild Dr · Avail. Aug 15

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham.

Wood floors are throughout the home.

The eat in kitchen, living room with Pellet Stove, 3/4 bath, and optional laundry room are located on the first floor. Four bedrooms, a full bath, and 3/4 bath (off of master bedroom) are located on the second floor.

The basement has shared laundry with the owner-occupied attached apartment. Deck and large back yard are located off of the kitchen.

Lovely, leafy neighborhood. Wonderful property and yard.

Tenant responsible for all utilities: Oil Heat, Oil Hot Water, Water/Sewer, Lawn Maintenance , and Snow removal.

(RLNE5907089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7 Fairchild Dr have any available units?
7 Fairchild Dr has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Fairchild Dr have?
Some of 7 Fairchild Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Fairchild Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7 Fairchild Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Fairchild Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Fairchild Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr offer parking?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr have a pool?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr have accessible units?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Fairchild Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Fairchild Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

