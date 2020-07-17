Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

7 Fairchild Dr Available 08/15/20 Beautiful colonial, 4 Bed, 3 bath, large attractive property and yard. - This large home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to downtown Durham.



Wood floors are throughout the home.



The eat in kitchen, living room with Pellet Stove, 3/4 bath, and optional laundry room are located on the first floor. Four bedrooms, a full bath, and 3/4 bath (off of master bedroom) are located on the second floor.



The basement has shared laundry with the owner-occupied attached apartment. Deck and large back yard are located off of the kitchen.



Lovely, leafy neighborhood. Wonderful property and yard.



Tenant responsible for all utilities: Oil Heat, Oil Hot Water, Water/Sewer, Lawn Maintenance , and Snow removal.



(RLNE5907089)