22 lenox Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer. Master suite has double walk in closets, full bath, vaulted ceilings, and private deck. Central air and affordable propane gas heat. Two car garage attached. Meticulous landscaped lot with big level backyard. Tenants pays all utilities, propane gas heat, hot water, water and sewer. Landlord does all lawn care and snow removal. Absolutely no pets and absolutely no smoking per owner. Available now. One year lease and one month deposit. Good credit will be required as well as proof of income. No showings will be scheduled through email, please call to schedule a showing.