Derry, NH
22 lenox Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

22 lenox Road

22 Lenox Road · (603) 668-9923
Location

22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH 03038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1981 sqft

Amenities

Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer. Master suite has double walk in closets, full bath, vaulted ceilings, and private deck. Central air and affordable propane gas heat. Two car garage attached. Meticulous landscaped lot with big level backyard. Tenants pays all utilities, propane gas heat, hot water, water and sewer. Landlord does all lawn care and snow removal. Absolutely no pets and absolutely no smoking per owner. Available now. One year lease and one month deposit. Good credit will be required as well as proof of income. No showings will be scheduled through email, please call to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 lenox Road have any available units?
22 lenox Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 lenox Road have?
Some of 22 lenox Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 lenox Road currently offering any rent specials?
22 lenox Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 lenox Road pet-friendly?
No, 22 lenox Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Derry.
Does 22 lenox Road offer parking?
Yes, 22 lenox Road offers parking.
Does 22 lenox Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 lenox Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 lenox Road have a pool?
No, 22 lenox Road does not have a pool.
Does 22 lenox Road have accessible units?
No, 22 lenox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22 lenox Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 lenox Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 lenox Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 lenox Road has units with air conditioning.
