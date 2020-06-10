28 Owl's Head Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront. There are 5 bedrooms in the main house and a bunkhouse over the garage that has 5 twin beds. There is a game room with a pool table, foosball, ping pong and dart board for those rainy days. There is also a canoe, 2 kayaks, one sunfish and a paddle board. Sit out on the screened porch or cozy up to the stone fireplace. This has it all to enjoy the best vacation ever! This is a weekly vacation rental. Other fees may apply.