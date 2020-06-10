All apartments in Belknap County
28 Owl's Head Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

28 Owl's Head Road

28 Owls Head Road · (603) 968-3668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Owls Head Road, Belknap County, NH 03226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,668

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful home with everything you need to enjoy a most memorable vacation at the lake. The property offers the ultimate in privacy with over 600' of pristine waterfront. There are 5 bedrooms in the main house and a bunkhouse over the garage that has 5 twin beds. There is a game room with a pool table, foosball, ping pong and dart board for those rainy days. There is also a canoe, 2 kayaks, one sunfish and a paddle board. Sit out on the screened porch or cozy up to the stone fireplace. This has it all to enjoy the best vacation ever! This is a weekly vacation rental. Other fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Owl's Head Road have any available units?
28 Owl's Head Road has a unit available for $8,668 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Owl's Head Road have?
Some of 28 Owl's Head Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Owl's Head Road currently offering any rent specials?
28 Owl's Head Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Owl's Head Road pet-friendly?
No, 28 Owl's Head Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road offer parking?
Yes, 28 Owl's Head Road offers parking.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Owl's Head Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road have a pool?
No, 28 Owl's Head Road does not have a pool.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road have accessible units?
No, 28 Owl's Head Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Owl's Head Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Owl's Head Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Owl's Head Road does not have units with air conditioning.
