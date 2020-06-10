All apartments in Belknap County
128 Roger Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

128 Roger Street

128 Roger Street · (603) 431-1111
Location

128 Roger Street, Belknap County, NH 03810

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2864 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline owned by the Audubon Society. Features include: tasteful decor, character galore, luxurious master suite, in-law suite w/ kitchen on lower level, large level landscaped yard, sandy beach, u-dock, outdoor shower and private driveway with ample parking. approximately 2,800 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and in-law suite. Master suite has a king bed , 2nd bedroom a king bed, 3rd bedroom has 2 twin beds and in-law suite has a queen pull out couch. Weekly rental rate is $5250 and all rentals run Sat. to Sat. Check in is after 1:00pm. Check out is before 10:00am. Cleaning/linens cost typically run $300 (depending on condition at departure). Pets are NOT permitted. In addition to rental rate, tenants are charged the 9% State of NH Rooms & Meals Tax and a $1,000 damage/cleaning deposit. Cleaning /linens cost will be deducted with any balance refundable within a week of departure. Payment terms:$2625 by check within 7 days of booking. Balance of $4097.50 due on or before 4/30/19. Refund policy: Any refund for cancellation will be made at the discretion of the Broker and mostly dependent on whether or not the property has been re-rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

