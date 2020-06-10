128 Roger Street

Amenities

"SUNNY LEDGE" Charming lakefront home on 3/4 of an acre with 230+/- prime water frontage, ideally located looking out across "The Broads" to Wolfeboro and the extensive stretch of undeveloped shoreline owned by the Audubon Society. Features include: tasteful decor, character galore, luxurious master suite, in-law suite w/ kitchen on lower level, large level landscaped yard, sandy beach, u-dock, outdoor shower and private driveway with ample parking. approximately 2,800 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and in-law suite. Master suite has a king bed , 2nd bedroom a king bed, 3rd bedroom has 2 twin beds and in-law suite has a queen pull out couch. Weekly rental rate is $5250 and all rentals run Sat. to Sat. Check in is after 1:00pm. Check out is before 10:00am. Cleaning/linens cost typically run $300 (depending on condition at departure). Pets are NOT permitted. In addition to rental rate, tenants are charged the 9% State of NH Rooms & Meals Tax and a $1,000 damage/cleaning deposit. Cleaning /linens cost will be deducted with any balance refundable within a week of departure. Payment terms:$2625 by check within 7 days of booking. Balance of $4097.50 due on or before 4/30/19. Refund policy: Any refund for cancellation will be made at the discretion of the Broker and mostly dependent on whether or not the property has been re-rented.