116 Woodlands Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fire pit fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage internet access

*WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE FOR 2020 SEASON ALMOST SOLD OUT! AUGUST 28TH THROUGH OCTOBER 31ST ALL THAT IS LEFT. Weekly Rates are as follows: May & October $1750 per Week, June & September $2000 Week, July, August & September $2,625 week THIS CUTE 1930'S VINTAGE COTTAGE SITS RIGHT ON LAKE WINNIPESAUKEE OFFERING YOU THE CHANCE TO RELAXING AND GET AWAY FROM THE CHAOS OF LIFE. THIS CAMP SITS NICELY BACK FROM THE ROAD ON A LEVEL LOT OFFERING PRIVACY AND PLENTY OF PARKING. INSIDE THERE IS A FULLY FURNISHED OPEN CONCEPT LIVING/DINING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE WITH PROPANE INSERT - CUTE KITCHEN FULL STOCKED (JUST BRING YOUR OWN FOOD), TWO BEDROOMS & A BATH. THERE IS NOTHING FANCY HERE BUT THE INTERNET. PROPERTY IS VERY CLEAN AND COMES WITH FRESH LINENS ON ALL BEDS, A FIREPIT, 2 KAYAKS AND A CANOE AS WELL AS OUTDOOR PATIO. PROPERTY IS VERY PRIVATE AND FULL USE OF DOCK AS WELL. COME ENJOY LAKESIDE LIVING THE WAY IT WAS MEANT TO BE! RENTALS ARE FRIDAY TO FRIDAY. AGENT IS RELATED TO OWNER. NH MEALS & RENTAL # 065215.