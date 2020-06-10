All apartments in Belknap County
106 Keewaydin Road.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

106 Keewaydin Road

106 Keewaydin Road · (603) 968-3668
Location

106 Keewaydin Road, Belknap County, NH 03226

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,686

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Situated on a quiet dead end road in Center Harbor. Within walking distance to a shared private beach on Big Squam. A canoe is included in the rental. Two bedroom charming home with a screened in gazebo and a nice yard for play. Beautifully decorated with an open kitchen, dining area and living room. One bedroom up with a queen and a twin plus a bath with shower. Downstairs is a bedroom with two twin and a bath with shower. Electric fireplace for your romantic nights. Just come and enjoy!! $1,680 plus tax and fees per week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

