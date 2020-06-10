106 Keewaydin Road.

Amenities

Situated on a quiet dead end road in Center Harbor. Within walking distance to a shared private beach on Big Squam. A canoe is included in the rental. Two bedroom charming home with a screened in gazebo and a nice yard for play. Beautifully decorated with an open kitchen, dining area and living room. One bedroom up with a queen and a twin plus a bath with shower. Downstairs is a bedroom with two twin and a bath with shower. Electric fireplace for your romantic nights. Just come and enjoy!! $1,680 plus tax and fees per week.