7347 Ames Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7347 Ames Cir

7347 Ames Circle · (402) 277-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7347 Ames Circle, Omaha, NE 68134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED Townhouse - Property Id: 270022

Come see these, one of a kind, three-story remodeled townhouse apartments close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Prepare to be impressed at these 1200 sq ft spacious units that are, big as a house, with all the convenience of apartment living. Three Stories with space on the lower level complete with attached garage. You won't find more for less. Under new management!
Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270022
Property Id 270022

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7347 Ames Cir have any available units?
7347 Ames Cir has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
Is 7347 Ames Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7347 Ames Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7347 Ames Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7347 Ames Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 7347 Ames Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7347 Ames Cir does offer parking.
Does 7347 Ames Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7347 Ames Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7347 Ames Cir have a pool?
No, 7347 Ames Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7347 Ames Cir have accessible units?
No, 7347 Ames Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7347 Ames Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7347 Ames Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7347 Ames Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7347 Ames Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
