Omaha, NE
1112 North 31st Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

1112 North 31st Avenue

1112 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1112 North 31st Avenue, Omaha, NE 68131
Montclair

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 story home very close to Down Town Omaha. No Utilities included. Has washer/dryer hookup and currently has a working washer and dryer that can stay in the home if you desire. Is pet friendly (up to 3 small pets allowed) with non-refundable pet deposits: Date Available: July 25th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 North 31st Avenue have any available units?
1112 North 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 North 31st Avenue have?
Some of 1112 North 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 North 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1112 North 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 North 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 North 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1112 North 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1112 North 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 1112 North 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 North 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 North 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1112 North 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1112 North 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1112 North 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 North 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 North 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
