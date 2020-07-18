1112 North 31st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2 story home very close to Down Town Omaha. No Utilities included. Has washer/dryer hookup and currently has a working washer and dryer that can stay in the home if you desire. Is pet friendly (up to 3 small pets allowed) with non-refundable pet deposits: Date Available: July 25th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.