8237 Ryley Lane Available 05/22/20 Beautiful Home with a newly finished basement! - Beautiful ranch home located in Lincoln's Vavrina Meadows Neighborhood in Southwest Lincoln. This rental will have a newly finished basement to make it 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage home with an open floor plan. You can live just minutes away from Southwest Highschool, Scott Middle School, Southpointe Shopping Center, trails, parks, and much more! It comes with all appliances, including a washer and dryer. And to top it off.... snow removal and lawn care is included! Don't hesitate to contact for a tour!



Pets are always welcome at our properties.



