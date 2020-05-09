All apartments in Lincoln
7841 Preserve Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

7841 Preserve Lane

7841 Preserve Lane · (402) 476-0086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7841 Preserve Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516
Family Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 7841 Preserve Lane · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3707 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials - 50% for 3 months! - This beautiful townhouse in the Preserve provides luxury and convenience including gorgeous woodwork, flooring, and cabinetry, along with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends on the 20x20 deck overlooking the pond. The six bedroom/4 bath townhouse features a first-floor master suite that has large windows to enjoy the nature just outside. The master bath includes a whirlpool tub and shower with a double vanity. Huge walk-through master closet leading to the first floor laundry for easy access. Upstairs you'll find a cozy sitting area and two bedrooms and full bath. The fully finished lower level has a large open den to enjoy those game days along with two additional bedrooms and full bath. The townhouse comes fully furnished with everything you need; just need to bring your wardrobe! The HOA fees are included in rent and provides all refuse, yard, and snow maintenance. Rent is $4000/month furnished but is negotiable based on length of lease.

(RLNE5470419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7841 Preserve Lane have any available units?
7841 Preserve Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7841 Preserve Lane have?
Some of 7841 Preserve Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7841 Preserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7841 Preserve Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7841 Preserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7841 Preserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7841 Preserve Lane offer parking?
No, 7841 Preserve Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7841 Preserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7841 Preserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7841 Preserve Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7841 Preserve Lane has a pool.
Does 7841 Preserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 7841 Preserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7841 Preserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7841 Preserve Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
