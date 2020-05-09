7841 Preserve Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Luxury Homes at The Preserve - Ask about our Management Specials - 50% for 3 months! - This beautiful townhouse in the Preserve provides luxury and convenience including gorgeous woodwork, flooring, and cabinetry, along with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops throughout. Enjoy a relaxing evening or entertain friends on the 20x20 deck overlooking the pond. The six bedroom/4 bath townhouse features a first-floor master suite that has large windows to enjoy the nature just outside. The master bath includes a whirlpool tub and shower with a double vanity. Huge walk-through master closet leading to the first floor laundry for easy access. Upstairs you'll find a cozy sitting area and two bedrooms and full bath. The fully finished lower level has a large open den to enjoy those game days along with two additional bedrooms and full bath. The townhouse comes fully furnished with everything you need; just need to bring your wardrobe! The HOA fees are included in rent and provides all refuse, yard, and snow maintenance. Rent is $4000/month furnished but is negotiable based on length of lease.



