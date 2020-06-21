All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7200 N 15th

7200 North 15th Street · (402) 200-8028
Location

7200 North 15th Street, Lincoln, NE 68521

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7200 N 15th · Avail. Aug 3

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a very nice single family home off 14th and Humphrey. It is located near one of the best elementary schools in Lincoln as well as the nice new Fallbrook YMCA. It is a 4 bedroom 4 bath house with a double car attached garage. On the main floor there is the kitchen, living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement has 2 bedrooms with master bath and walk in closets attached, a living area, and a laundry room with room for storage. This is a very nice home, professionally cleaned with fresh paint. We do not accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2426903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 N 15th have any available units?
7200 N 15th has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 N 15th have?
Some of 7200 N 15th's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 N 15th currently offering any rent specials?
7200 N 15th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 N 15th pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 N 15th is pet friendly.
Does 7200 N 15th offer parking?
Yes, 7200 N 15th does offer parking.
Does 7200 N 15th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 N 15th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 N 15th have a pool?
No, 7200 N 15th does not have a pool.
Does 7200 N 15th have accessible units?
No, 7200 N 15th does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 N 15th have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 N 15th does not have units with dishwashers.
