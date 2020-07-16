7101 Joyce Avenue Available 08/01/20 Redone 3 Bedroom Home! - Looking for that clean modern look in home? This move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath house has just the thing for you!
This house features: -updated kitchen -granite counters -stainless steel appliances -new carpet -new hard surface flooring -freshly painted -updated bathroom -block away from community pool -lots of trees
No Pets
Average gas is $120 and electric is $35. All averages are based off of the last residents usage.
This property does not accept Section 8 Housing.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
