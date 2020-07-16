All apartments in Lincoln
7101 Joyce Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7101 Joyce Avenue

7101 Joyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Joyce Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68505
Meadowlane

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
7101 Joyce Avenue Available 08/01/20 Redone 3 Bedroom Home! - Looking for that clean modern look in home? This move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath house has just the thing for you!

This house features:
-updated kitchen
-granite counters
-stainless steel appliances
-new carpet
-new hard surface flooring
-freshly painted
-updated bathroom
-block away from community pool
-lots of trees

No Pets

Average gas is $120 and electric is $35. All averages are based off of the last residents usage.

This property does not accept Section 8 Housing.

Call Realty Works for a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2642702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Joyce Avenue have any available units?
7101 Joyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Joyce Avenue have?
Some of 7101 Joyce Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Joyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Joyce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Joyce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Joyce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 7101 Joyce Avenue offer parking?
No, 7101 Joyce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Joyce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Joyce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Joyce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7101 Joyce Avenue has a pool.
Does 7101 Joyce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7101 Joyce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Joyce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Joyce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
