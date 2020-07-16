Amenities

7101 Joyce Avenue Available 08/01/20 Redone 3 Bedroom Home! - Looking for that clean modern look in home? This move in ready 3 bedroom 1 bath house has just the thing for you!



This house features:

-updated kitchen

-granite counters

-stainless steel appliances

-new carpet

-new hard surface flooring

-freshly painted

-updated bathroom

-block away from community pool

-lots of trees



No Pets



Average gas is $120 and electric is $35. All averages are based off of the last residents usage.



This property does not accept Section 8 Housing.



Call Realty Works for a viewing!



(RLNE2642702)