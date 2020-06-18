611 East Eldora

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

3 Bedroom Home Available! - Cute, updated 3 bedroom home in north Lincoln! This move in ready house has a huge fenced in back yard, new carpet, updated kitchen appliances and has been freshly painted! The carport outside also houses a secure storage shed at the back of it.

Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.

This property does not accept Section 8.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.

No Cats Allowed



