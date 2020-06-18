All apartments in Lincoln
611 East Eldora

611 East Eldora Lane · (402) 483-1214
Location

611 East Eldora Lane, Lincoln, NE 68505
Meadowlane

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 611 East Eldora · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Home Available! - Cute, updated 3 bedroom home in north Lincoln! This move in ready house has a huge fenced in back yard, new carpet, updated kitchen appliances and has been freshly painted! The carport outside also houses a secure storage shed at the back of it.
Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and a nonrefundable pet fee of $25 per month.
This property does not accept Section 8.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance.
Call Realty Works to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5780684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

