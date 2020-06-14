5601 Cavvy

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

Very Nice Home in Excellent South Lincoln - This is a four bedroom four bathroom house in a very nice neighborhood with a Home Owners Association. Located near excellent schools in south Lincoln. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a deck off the dining room. Spacious bedrooms, walk out basement, huge utility room with tons of rooms for a home gym or storage. Triple car attached garage. Fresh paint, extremely clean, ready to move in. Don't miss this one it will go fast. We do not accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.



(RLNE2073209)