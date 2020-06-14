All apartments in Lincoln
5601 Cavvy

5601 Cavvy Road · (402) 200-8028
Location

5601 Cavvy Road, Lincoln, NE 68516

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5601 Cavvy · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
Very Nice Home in Excellent South Lincoln - This is a four bedroom four bathroom house in a very nice neighborhood with a Home Owners Association. Located near excellent schools in south Lincoln. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a deck off the dining room. Spacious bedrooms, walk out basement, huge utility room with tons of rooms for a home gym or storage. Triple car attached garage. Fresh paint, extremely clean, ready to move in. Don't miss this one it will go fast. We do not accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2073209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

