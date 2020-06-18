All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

2207 Lloyd Street

2207 Lloyd Street · (402) 292-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 Lloyd Street, Bellevue, NE 68005
Central Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 Lloyd Street · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard and the 2 tiered, covered deck. Dogs only will be considered with owner approval and one time non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of the monthly rent, no cats allowed at this property. Only 5 minutes from Offutt AFB, quick access to the highways.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2568504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Lloyd Street have any available units?
2207 Lloyd Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2207 Lloyd Street have?
Some of 2207 Lloyd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Lloyd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lloyd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lloyd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lloyd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street offer parking?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street have a pool?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Lloyd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Lloyd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
