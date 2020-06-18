2207 Lloyd Street

Amenities

Bellevue Split Entry - 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms split entry. Beautiful wood floors on main level. The master bedroom has a 3/4 bath. There is an eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. Finished basement has a fireplace and 1/2 bath. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard and the 2 tiered, covered deck. Dogs only will be considered with owner approval and one time non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of the monthly rent, no cats allowed at this property. Only 5 minutes from Offutt AFB, quick access to the highways.



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



No Cats Allowed



