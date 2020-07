Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment. You'll love our spacious apartments and open floor plans along with our on-site team of professionals who are committed to providing the best customer service available.