The Landings Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community

Come home to Bellevue's best in premium apartment living. At The Landings, our well designed one, two, and three bedroom floor plans offer open concept living areas with gourmet kitchens, plentiful windows providing abundant natural light. Our homes designed with energy-efficient heating and cooling systems and premium appliances mean you can live in luxury without breaking the bank. You will feel right at home with open concept apartment layouts are flooded with natural light and surrounded by spectacular views. Take advantage of prime community features like our fully equipped business center and our community TV lounge. Even your four-legged friends will love our pet-friendly community complete with a leash free Bark Park. Find all you're looking for and more all at our great Bellevue location. Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base and quick access to Downtown Omaha our community provides easy access to work, shopping, dining, entertainment, and attractions in the Omaha area.