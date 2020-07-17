1305 Franklin St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious 3 bedroom house in Bellevue!! - Very cute 3 bed 1.5 bath practical Bellevue ranch home close to Offut Military base and schools with walkout basement to the large backyard. You'll love the updated kitchen and bath. Fenced front and backyard.



--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------



HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?



Property tours are conducted by appointment, available M-F from 9:30am-4:30pm. If you would like to schedule an appointment with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you!



WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?



Residents are responsible for all OPPD and MUD services.



IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?



Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.



IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?



Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.



ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?



Yes, Pets Welcome!

(Restrictions Apply)

One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in

$30 a month pet rent per pet



HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?



If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.

Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.



(RLNE5891023)