Chateau Bellevue

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for the 1st applicant $15 for any after the 1st
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Liability Insurance Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 for the first $150 for the second
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Restricted: Pitbulls, Dobermans, Rotweilers & Chows - Conditional: Huskies, German Shepards, Dalmations & Malamutes
Parking Details: 163 Off Street Parking Stalls. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 51 Garages available for additional rent