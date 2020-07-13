All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Chateau Bellevue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, NE
/
Chateau Bellevue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Chateau Bellevue

401 Chateau Dr · (833) 483-8733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE 68005
Bellevue Boulevard West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505-08 · Avail. now

$773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 407-18 · Avail. Sep 6

$773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 301-17 · Avail. Sep 5

$813

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 401-09 · Avail. Sep 9

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Bellevue.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
24hr gym
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
online portal
The Chateau Apartments is perched on a green hillside, beautifully landscaped to enhance the quiet and peaceful atmosphere. When you live at the Chateau, you have the best of both worlds, with downtown Omaha and Offutt Air Force Base just 5 minutes away. Our ideal location puts you in close proximity to shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities, while easy freeway access means you're just minutes away from all your family's needs. The Chateau is a pet friendly community!Huge floor plans with generous closet space, separate dining alcoves and their own private patio or balcony. You will enjoy the Chateau's outdoor swimming pool and children's playground, along with central laundry including 3 washers and 3 dryers located in each building.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for the 1st applicant $15 for any after the 1st
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Liability Insurance Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250 for the first $150 for the second
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Restricted: Pitbulls, Dobermans, Rotweilers & Chows - Conditional: Huskies, German Shepards, Dalmations & Malamutes
Parking Details: 163 Off Street Parking Stalls. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 51 Garages available for additional rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Bellevue have any available units?
Chateau Bellevue has 5 units available starting at $773 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chateau Bellevue have?
Some of Chateau Bellevue's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Bellevue currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Bellevue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Bellevue pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Bellevue offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue offers parking.
Does Chateau Bellevue have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chateau Bellevue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Bellevue have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue has a pool.
Does Chateau Bellevue have accessible units?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue has accessible units.
Does Chateau Bellevue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue has units with dishwashers.
Does Chateau Bellevue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chateau Bellevue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chateau Bellevue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street
Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St
Bellevue, NE 68157
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr
Bellevue, NE 68123
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct
Bellevue, NE 68005
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Apartments with GarageBellevue Apartments with Parking
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest BellevueNorthwest Bellevue
Bellevue Boulevard West
Central Bellevue

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue UniversityIowa Western Community College
Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity