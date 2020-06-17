All apartments in Fargo
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:56 PM

809 11th Avenue North

809 11th Avenue North · (701) 330-0533
Location

809 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Roosevelt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Act fast to take advantage of our current incentive of 1/2 off the first month with a 13 month lease!!!! Come check out this charming 1700 square foot 4 bed 2 bath home with TONS of character in a prime North Fargo neighborhood. Pictures just don't do this home justice! This home also features a larger kitchen, single stall attached garage and a shed in the back. This home also boasts tons of storage throughout. Call, text, or email for a showing today! Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Rent is $1425 with a $1425 security deposit. NO APPLICATION FEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 11th Avenue North have any available units?
809 11th Avenue North has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
Is 809 11th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
809 11th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 11th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 809 11th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 809 11th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 809 11th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 809 11th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 11th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 11th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 809 11th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 809 11th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 809 11th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 809 11th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 11th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 11th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 11th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
