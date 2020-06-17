809 11th Avenue North

Amenities

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Act fast to take advantage of our current incentive of 1/2 off the first month with a 13 month lease!!!! Come check out this charming 1700 square foot 4 bed 2 bath home with TONS of character in a prime North Fargo neighborhood. Pictures just don't do this home justice! This home also features a larger kitchen, single stall attached garage and a shed in the back. This home also boasts tons of storage throughout. Call, text, or email for a showing today! Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. Rent is $1425 with a $1425 security deposit. NO APPLICATION FEE!!!