Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This building is located at 1205 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102

We have attractions nearby including NDSU, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.



**Get 1 month off and 50' smart TV free when you sign a 12 months lease**



Description: Extra Large 2 bedroom



1 FULL BATH



Near Downtown and NDSU campus



Heat, Water, Sewage, Garbage PAID



Washer and Dryer on site.



Available: Now



RENT: $675



Deposit: $500



Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing.



RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc

Email: info@rkakrentals.com

Office: 218-227-0000 or 218-227-0620 Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3903393)