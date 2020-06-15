All apartments in Fargo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1205 Broadway N

1205 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Broadway, Fargo, ND 58102
Horace Mann

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This building is located at 1205 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
We have attractions nearby including NDSU, convenience stores, restaurants, clinics, and entertainments.

**Get 1 month off and 50' smart TV free when you sign a 12 months lease**

Description: Extra Large 2 bedroom

1 FULL BATH

Near Downtown and NDSU campus

Heat, Water, Sewage, Garbage PAID

Washer and Dryer on site.

Available: Now

RENT: $675

Deposit: $500

Please call 218-227-0000 to setup a showing.

RKAK Realty & Property Management, Inc
Email: info@rkakrentals.com
Office: 218-227-0000 or 218-227-0620 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3903393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Broadway N have any available units?
1205 Broadway N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Broadway N have?
Some of 1205 Broadway N's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Broadway N currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Broadway N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Broadway N pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Broadway N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does 1205 Broadway N offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Broadway N does offer parking.
Does 1205 Broadway N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Broadway N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Broadway N have a pool?
No, 1205 Broadway N does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Broadway N have accessible units?
No, 1205 Broadway N does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Broadway N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Broadway N does not have units with dishwashers.
