apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Zebulon, NC with pool
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Spruce Drive
1220 Spruce Drive, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Zebulon
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
221 Quincy Meadow Avenue
221 Quincy Meadow Ave, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1952 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off second full month's rent. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Zebulon
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
712 Bradberry Bush Lane
712 Bradberry Bush Ln, Franklin County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2406 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3126 sqft
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14 Deer Lake Trail
14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Zebulon
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Amber Acres Lane
1101 Amber Acres Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Great curb appeal on this recently renovated ranch style home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, bamboo hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout the house.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
505 Littleport Drive
505 Littleport Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Available 7/16.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Archer Lodge
286 W Copenhaver Drive
286 W Copenhaver Dr, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
Located in the desirable "Tuscany" Subdivision with Private Community pool! 1st floor shows to a formal dining room w/ trey ceiling, spacious family room w/ fireplace, and kitchen with SS appliances, back splash, and lots of cabinet space.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Buffalo Creek
348 Hunter Lane
348 Hunter Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2332 sqft
Hardwood floors, Crown Moldings, Cherry Cabinets w/Crown Trim; Breakfast Nook, Black Appliances; Glass Top Stove; Decorative Double Trim Crown Molding & Chair Rail w/Wainscoting in Dining Room; Gas FP w/Custom Trim Mantle; Ceiling Fan; MstrBdrm His