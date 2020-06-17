All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203

619 North 4th Street · (910) 344-0467 ext. 1
Location

619 North 4th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Weldon Building - Downtown Wilmington - Brooklyn Arts District -
Spacious, light and airy Condo on 2nd floor. Beautiful Art Deco, marble tiled building entrance with 24 hour secure access - Elevators

Freshly painted, comes with all appliances. Hardwood floors in living area. Modern features. Built in desk / bookcase area. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Includes water, sewer & trash as well as 1 parking space in adjacent lot.

No smoking. No pets. Owner Broker.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have any available units?
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 currently offering any rent specials?
N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 pet-friendly?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 offer parking?
Yes, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does offer parking.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have a pool?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does not have a pool.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have accessible units?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does not have accessible units.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 have units with air conditioning?
No, N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203 does not have units with air conditioning.
