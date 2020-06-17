N 4th Street 619 Weldon Building #203

Amenities
Weldon Building - Downtown Wilmington - Brooklyn Arts District -
Spacious, light and airy Condo on 2nd floor. Beautiful Art Deco, marble tiled building entrance with 24 hour secure access - Elevators
Freshly painted, comes with all appliances. Hardwood floors in living area. Modern features. Built in desk / bookcase area. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Includes water, sewer & trash as well as 1 parking space in adjacent lot.
No smoking. No pets. Owner Broker.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4619321)