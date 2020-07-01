106 N. Water St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking internet access

This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes. Enjoy arts, restaurants, shops, pubs, and clubs all without ever starting your car! Come live the hottest urban lifestyle within hundreds of miles. The historic downtown Wilmington area offers all of the FUN, excitement, convenience, and status that comes with living downtown in a large trendy city, without the outrageous prices!! Furthermore, you are simply a couple of short miles to one of the hottest beaches on the east coast, Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy premier trendy shopping, the best dining the area has to offer, entertainment, and a fun night life. You can catch up on your shopping at hundreds of the most popular retail establishments, grab an amazing dinner at a fine dining restaurant, & catch a great play at Thalian Hall, all without ever getting in a vehicle. The unit itself features....



Includes internet, hdtv, water/sewer/trash



Furnished Riverfront Location!

Highly walkable! Nearby restaurants, shops, parks & more!

Elevator

Plush carpet

Spacious balcony overlooking the amazing river view

Secure Entry

Free Parking!

Gorgeous Wood Floors

Ceiling Fans

Washer and Dryer

Parking pass REQUIRED. Water Street Center pass

ABSOLUTELY NO PARKING IN LOT WITHOUT A PASS YOU WILL BE TOWED!! Showings, contractors, no one. They do it very fast

.......................................

Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com

Victory Property Management

Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc

VictoryRealEstateInc.com

.......................................

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.

Presented by MoveZen