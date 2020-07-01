All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 17 2020

106 N. Water St

106 South Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes. Enjoy arts, restaurants, shops, pubs, and clubs all without ever starting your car! Come live the hottest urban lifestyle within hundreds of miles. The historic downtown Wilmington area offers all of the FUN, excitement, convenience, and status that comes with living downtown in a large trendy city, without the outrageous prices!! Furthermore, you are simply a couple of short miles to one of the hottest beaches on the east coast, Wrightsville Beach. Enjoy premier trendy shopping, the best dining the area has to offer, entertainment, and a fun night life. You can catch up on your shopping at hundreds of the most popular retail establishments, grab an amazing dinner at a fine dining restaurant, & catch a great play at Thalian Hall, all without ever getting in a vehicle. The unit itself features....

Includes internet, hdtv, water/sewer/trash

Furnished Riverfront Location!
Highly walkable! Nearby restaurants, shops, parks & more!
Elevator
Plush carpet
Spacious balcony overlooking the amazing river view
Secure Entry
Free Parking!
Gorgeous Wood Floors
Ceiling Fans
Washer and Dryer
Parking pass REQUIRED. Water Street Center pass
ABSOLUTELY NO PARKING IN LOT WITHOUT A PASS YOU WILL BE TOWED!! Showings, contractors, no one. They do it very fast
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N. Water St have any available units?
106 N. Water St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 106 N. Water St have?
Some of 106 N. Water St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 N. Water St currently offering any rent specials?
106 N. Water St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N. Water St pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 N. Water St is pet friendly.
Does 106 N. Water St offer parking?
Yes, 106 N. Water St offers parking.
Does 106 N. Water St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 N. Water St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N. Water St have a pool?
No, 106 N. Water St does not have a pool.
Does 106 N. Water St have accessible units?
No, 106 N. Water St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 N. Water St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 N. Water St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 N. Water St have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 N. Water St does not have units with air conditioning.
