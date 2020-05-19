All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 7861 Sarah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, NC
/
7861 Sarah Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

7861 Sarah Drive

7861 Sarah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7861 Sarah Drive, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No HOA. FENCED YARD! SUPER CLOSE TO LAKE NORMAN in Denver, NC's Lakehaven Estates. No HOA - FENCED YARD! Wonderful 3 BR, 2 full bath ranch home with welcoming wrap-around farmer's porch. Excellent condition home features beautiful wood floors, cozy fireplace with stacked stone in a great room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances including flat top stove, and a sun-filled breakfast area perfect for your morning start. Step out to a spacious rear deck and flat, fenced yard! The master suite has master bath with dual sink vanities. (AVAILABLE 5/14 PICS FROM 1 YEAR AGO WILL BE UPDATED ONCE READY.) Pets to be approved by owner case by case, no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 Sarah Drive have any available units?
7861 Sarah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7861 Sarah Drive have?
Some of 7861 Sarah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 Sarah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7861 Sarah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 Sarah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7861 Sarah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive offer parking?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive have a pool?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive have accessible units?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7861 Sarah Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7861 Sarah Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCKannapolis, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Ranlo, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCPineville, NCClover, SCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College