7861 Sarah Drive

No HOA. FENCED YARD! SUPER CLOSE TO LAKE NORMAN in Denver, NC's Lakehaven Estates. No HOA - FENCED YARD! Wonderful 3 BR, 2 full bath ranch home with welcoming wrap-around farmer's porch. Excellent condition home features beautiful wood floors, cozy fireplace with stacked stone in a great room with vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances including flat top stove, and a sun-filled breakfast area perfect for your morning start. Step out to a spacious rear deck and flat, fenced yard! The master suite has master bath with dual sink vanities. (AVAILABLE 5/14 PICS FROM 1 YEAR AGO WILL BE UPDATED ONCE READY.) Pets to be approved by owner case by case, no aggressive breeds.