7781 Red Robin Trail

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Two story home For Rent in Denver with close proximity to Westport Golf Club and within walking distance to Lake Norman! Fresh paint and new flooring in bedrooms! Floor plan has main level with a 2-story Living Room, Dining area, Laundry Closet, Master Bedroom and Full Bath and Kitchen with a new stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. There are 2 additional Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom upstairs. You will enjoy a large Fenced Yard with Storage Shed and Deck overlooking the mature trees that surround the property. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!