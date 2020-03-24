All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 7781 Red Robin Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, NC
/
7781 Red Robin Trail
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

7781 Red Robin Trail

7781 Red Robin Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7781 Red Robin Trail, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Two story home For Rent in Denver with close proximity to Westport Golf Club and within walking distance to Lake Norman! Fresh paint and new flooring in bedrooms! Floor plan has main level with a 2-story Living Room, Dining area, Laundry Closet, Master Bedroom and Full Bath and Kitchen with a new stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. There are 2 additional Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom upstairs. You will enjoy a large Fenced Yard with Storage Shed and Deck overlooking the mature trees that surround the property. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have any available units?
7781 Red Robin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7781 Red Robin Trail have?
Some of 7781 Red Robin Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7781 Red Robin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7781 Red Robin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7781 Red Robin Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7781 Red Robin Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7781 Red Robin Trail offers parking.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7781 Red Robin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have a pool?
No, 7781 Red Robin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have accessible units?
No, 7781 Red Robin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7781 Red Robin Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7781 Red Robin Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7781 Red Robin Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCKannapolis, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NCBelmont, NC
Ranlo, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCPineville, NCClover, SCStallings, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College