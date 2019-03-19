7640 Golf Course Drive S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular custom built 2-Story home with large Walk-Out Basement located on the greens of Westport Golf Course will not disappoint! This home is a MUST SEE! Pictures DO NOT do it justice! Open master on main is finished with tall tray ceilings along with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with Jacuzzi-style tub and stand up shower. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and laminate flooring. 20-ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a loft overlooking living area allow for lots of natural lighting and open air feel. Open floor plan and large dining room are perfect for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Amazing golf course views and a deck that runs the length of the home. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious spare bedrooms and full bathroom as well as a large finished bonus room. Large 2 car garage and oversized driveway are perfect for your cars, RV or boat.