All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 7640 Golf Course Drive S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, NC
/
7640 Golf Course Drive S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7640 Golf Course Drive S

7640 Golf Course Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7640 Golf Course Drive South, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular custom built 2-Story home with large Walk-Out Basement located on the greens of Westport Golf Course will not disappoint! This home is a MUST SEE! Pictures DO NOT do it justice! Open master on main is finished with tall tray ceilings along with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with Jacuzzi-style tub and stand up shower. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood and laminate flooring. 20-ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a loft overlooking living area allow for lots of natural lighting and open air feel. Open floor plan and large dining room are perfect for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Amazing golf course views and a deck that runs the length of the home. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious spare bedrooms and full bathroom as well as a large finished bonus room. Large 2 car garage and oversized driveway are perfect for your cars, RV or boat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have any available units?
7640 Golf Course Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have?
Some of 7640 Golf Course Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7640 Golf Course Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
7640 Golf Course Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7640 Golf Course Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 7640 Golf Course Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 7640 Golf Course Drive S offers parking.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7640 Golf Course Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have a pool?
No, 7640 Golf Course Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have accessible units?
No, 7640 Golf Course Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7640 Golf Course Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 7640 Golf Course Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7640 Golf Course Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport Apartments with BalconiesWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with PoolsWestport Dog Friendly Apartments
Westport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College