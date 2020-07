Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

ON THE WATER!! On a cul de sac street with a private dock!!!!! Vaulted great room has a great view of the lake! Crown molding, trey ceilings, hardwoods, ceiling fans, Workshop in garage. Large deck, screened in porch, and large patio with fire pit overlooking the lake!! Long sandy beachfront! Large floating boat dock, boat lift, jet ski lift, dock will hold 2 boats and a jet ski. 1000 feet of storage area under house.