3945 Lake Shore Road S
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

3945 Lake Shore Road S

3945 Lake Shore Road South · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Lake Shore Road South, Westport, NC 28037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE-IN READY 2-story in the popular Westport community! Newer carpet, fresh paint and newly remodeled bathrooms with vessel sinks. Main level Formal Dining with wainscoting, Living Room, Half Bath and Office that could be used as Bedroom 5. 2-Story Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen is open with Pantry, island with eating bar and stainless appliances. Breakfast area with access to the oversized Deck and Laundry Room. Two staircases take you to the upper level with large Bonus Room, Master Suite with tiled shower, soaking tub, vanity with two sinks and walk-in closet and 3 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Lot with seasonal views of Lake Norman. Tenant can purchase a membership to Westport Golf, Tennis and Swim Club and it is less than a 30 mile drive to Uptown Charlotte via Hwy 16. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have any available units?
3945 Lake Shore Road S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westport, NC.
What amenities does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have?
Some of 3945 Lake Shore Road S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Lake Shore Road S currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Lake Shore Road S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Lake Shore Road S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Lake Shore Road S is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Lake Shore Road S offers parking.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Lake Shore Road S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have a pool?
Yes, 3945 Lake Shore Road S has a pool.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have accessible units?
No, 3945 Lake Shore Road S does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 Lake Shore Road S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3945 Lake Shore Road S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3945 Lake Shore Road S does not have units with air conditioning.
