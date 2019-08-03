3945 Lake Shore Road S

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY 2-story in the popular Westport community! Newer carpet, fresh paint and newly remodeled bathrooms with vessel sinks. Main level Formal Dining with wainscoting, Living Room, Half Bath and Office that could be used as Bedroom 5. 2-Story Great Room with gas fireplace, Kitchen is open with Pantry, island with eating bar and stainless appliances. Breakfast area with access to the oversized Deck and Laundry Room. Two staircases take you to the upper level with large Bonus Room, Master Suite with tiled shower, soaking tub, vanity with two sinks and walk-in closet and 3 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Lot with seasonal views of Lake Norman. Tenant can purchase a membership to Westport Golf, Tennis and Swim Club and it is less than a 30 mile drive to Uptown Charlotte via Hwy 16. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, garbage pickup and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.