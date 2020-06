Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

2684 Norman Isle Drive Available 03/03/20 3 bedroom townhouse in Smithstone - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Smithstone. Hardwood floors in kitchen and dining. Stainless steel appliances. Large island in kitchen. Open floor plan. Dual vanity and large tiled shower in master bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Dogs accepted- max of two that are 40 pounds and under.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4599623)