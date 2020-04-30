909 Hidden Pond Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Beautiful cul-de-sac home with 4 bedrooms plus huge bonus room, 4 full baths with fenced yard and 3 car garage. Attached to Weddington schools, this property rests on almost 1 acre of flat land with relaxing pond views. Guest bedroom with full bath on main level. Nice hardwood flooring down. Big kitchen with granite tops, lots of counter and cabinet space, stainless appliances, breakfast area, formal dining, fireplace in great room. Sweet back porch with swing leads to big patio. Extra large master suite with Huge walk in closet. Executive appointments everywhere.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.