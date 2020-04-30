All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

909 Hidden Pond Ln

909 Hidden Pond Ln · No Longer Available
Location

909 Hidden Pond Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful cul-de-sac home with 4 bedrooms plus huge bonus room, 4 full baths with fenced yard and 3 car garage. Attached to Weddington schools, this property rests on almost 1 acre of flat land with relaxing pond views. Guest bedroom with full bath on main level. Nice hardwood flooring down. Big kitchen with granite tops, lots of counter and cabinet space, stainless appliances, breakfast area, formal dining, fireplace in great room. Sweet back porch with swing leads to big patio. Extra large master suite with Huge walk in closet. Executive appointments everywhere.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have any available units?
909 Hidden Pond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, NC.
What amenities does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have?
Some of 909 Hidden Pond Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Hidden Pond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
909 Hidden Pond Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Hidden Pond Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Hidden Pond Ln is pet friendly.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln offer parking?
Yes, 909 Hidden Pond Ln offers parking.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Hidden Pond Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have a pool?
No, 909 Hidden Pond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have accessible units?
No, 909 Hidden Pond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Hidden Pond Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Hidden Pond Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 Hidden Pond Ln has units with air conditioning.

