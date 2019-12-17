5302 Weddington Road

Amenities
NOW LEASING BRAND NEW 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home - WEDDINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. - Located in Union County, Creeks Landing Community is in the highly desirable Weddington School district. The nearby Sun Valley Entertainment district is a short drive away and features tons of restaurants, eateries as well as a Publix and Harris Teeter. I-74/Independence as well as the newly completed Monroe Bypass is a short drive from the community making commuting convenient and easy.This custom plan features a 2-car garage, 4bd/2.5bth and over 2200 sq. ft. Interior features include granite, large open kitchen, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included.This home truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location.Call us today! (Actual home address: 2019 Creeks Landing Drive)
(RLNE5225429)