5302 Weddington Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW LEASING BRAND NEW 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home - WEDDINGTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. - Located in Union County, Creeks Landing Community is in the highly desirable Weddington School district. The nearby Sun Valley Entertainment district is a short drive away and features tons of restaurants, eateries as well as a Publix and Harris Teeter. I-74/Independence as well as the newly completed Monroe Bypass is a short drive from the community making commuting convenient and easy.This custom plan features a 2-car garage, 4bd/2.5bth and over 2200 sq. ft. Interior features include granite, large open kitchen, laminate wood floors on main, stainless steel appliances, and full-size washer & dryer included.This home truly has it all and you won't find a better, more central location.Call us today! (Actual home address: 2019 Creeks Landing Drive)



(RLNE5225429)