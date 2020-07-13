/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
80 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with pool
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3126 sqft
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14 Deer Lake Trail
14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Wendell
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1101 Amber Acres Lane
1101 Amber Acres Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Great curb appeal on this recently renovated ranch style home. With 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, this home has all the upgrades. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, bamboo hardwood floors, and fresh paint throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
101 Sloan Dr
101 Sloan Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
101 Sloan Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Riverwood! - After a long day out, nothing’s sweeter than coming home to the classic Player floorplan.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
301 Pine Forest Trail
301 Pine Forest Trl, Knightdale, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
906 sqft
Great end 2 bedroom unit Town home, close to shopping and restaurants. Includes cozy family rooms that leads to the kitchen. Has tons of cabinet spaces, dishwasher included along with other appliances. Washer and dryer included as well.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in
1 of 9
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
125 Woodson Drive
125 Woodson Drive, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1212 sqft
Ready to move in, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, all appliances including refrigerator and washer/dryer. Daycare, doctors office, Riverwood elementary and middleschool in the subdivision.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Spruce Drive
1220 Spruce Drive, Zebulon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1124 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Archer Lodge
286 W Copenhaver Drive
286 W Copenhaver Dr, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
Located in the desirable "Tuscany" Subdivision with Private Community pool! 1st floor shows to a formal dining room w/ trey ceiling, spacious family room w/ fireplace, and kitchen with SS appliances, back splash, and lots of cabinet space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC