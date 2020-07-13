Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wendell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 Holly Pointe Dr.
1025 Holly Pointe Drive, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
1025 Holly Pointe Dr. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 BR/2 BA Wendell Home $1275/mo.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,017
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
257 Pearson Place
257 Pearson Pl, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
Exceptional 4bdr/2.5 bath home located in Riverwood Athletic Club. Open floor plan. Living RM has built-in bookshelves. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counter-tops and center island. All bdrms up.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5008 Parkerwood Drive
5008 Parkerwood Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1150 sqft
Charming RANCH ready for your family to enjoy! This cozy home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of its features are a pretty spacious family room and large kitchen with bay window. The Master has a huge walk in closet and garden tub.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Archer Lodge
29 Stornoway Lane
29 Stornoway Ln, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1929 sqft
The popular Daisy floor plan in the Vineyards features a formal dining room, a covered patio, and a beautiful kitchen open to the family room with loads of special touches! The kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances,

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Archer Lodge
286 W Copenhaver Drive
286 W Copenhaver Dr, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2016 sqft
Located in the desirable "Tuscany" Subdivision with Private Community pool! 1st floor shows to a formal dining room w/ trey ceiling, spacious family room w/ fireplace, and kitchen with SS appliances, back splash, and lots of cabinet space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
400 Athletic Club Boulevard
400 Athletic Club Blvd, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
474 sqft
Desirable Riverwood location in Clayton. Updated 1 bedroom with a boardwalk/riverwalk type feel. Rental includes water, washer, dryer and Athletic Club membership w gym, pool and golf privileges. Possibility of 1st, 2nd or 3rd floor availability.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$844
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
31 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,443
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
East Clayton
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Little Creek
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1336 sqft
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
Magnolia House
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Magnolia House offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Magnolia House offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Municipal Park
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1431 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Stallings Mill Apartment Homes, one of Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Communities! With an array of amenities such as, our Resort Style Salt-Water Swimming Pool, Luxurious Grilling Pavilion, and Relaxing Community Fire
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
980 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wendell, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wendell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

