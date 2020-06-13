Apartment List
/
NC
/
wendell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
150 Blakeford Drive
150 Blakeford Drive, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3126 sqft
This gorgeous home is sure to impress! Features include hardwood and tile flooring, upgraded lighting fixtures, a formal dining room, a first-floor study/office/formal living room, a butler's pantry with walk-in food storage, a mud room with

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14 Deer Lake Trail
14 Deer Lake Trail, Wendell, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Wendell

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2109 Ballston Place
2109 Ballston Place, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Nice and Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Knightdale! - Positioned conveniently to Highway 64 and Highway 264, youll find that you can be almost anywhere in the Triangle in a short amount of time.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
12 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1100 sqft
Newly renovated homes with private balconies, state-of-the-art kitchens and private entrances in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness room, coffee bar and swimming pool, among other amenities. Close to I-540.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive
5313 Sapphire Springs Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3316 sqft
Spacious 3316 s.f. home in Knightdale, NC in Rockbridge subdivision! (Pics coming soon.) This fantastic home greets you with a welcoming rocking chair porch and offers 4 BRs + LOFT and 2.5 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1280 Sweetgrass Street
1280 Sweetgrass Street, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1189 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,189 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5005 Baffin Court
5005 Baffin Court, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,453 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5001 Sleepy Falls Run
5001 Sleepy Falls Run, Knightdale, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
2896 sqft
5001 Sleepy Falls Run Available 07/15/20 First Floor Master Suite! Bonus Room! 2-Car Garage! Pool/Playground/Walking Trails! - 5BR, 2.5BA two-story house in Knightdale.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Archer Lodge
1 Unit Available
29 Stornoway Lane
29 Stornoway Ln, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1929 sqft
The popular Daisy floor plan in the Vineyards features a formal dining room, a covered patio, and a beautiful kitchen open to the family room with loads of special touches! The kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$981
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wendell, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wendell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wendell 3 BedroomsWendell Apartments with BalconyWendell Apartments with Gym
Wendell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWendell Apartments with ParkingWendell Apartments with Pool
Wendell Apartments with Washer-DryerWendell Dog Friendly ApartmentsWendell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh