Wendell, NC
13 East Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

13 East Street

13 East Street · (919) 859-0044
Location

13 East Street, Wendell, NC 27591

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 East Street · Avail. Jul 20

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
13 East Street Available 07/20/20 Great ranch in Wendell! - 3BR, 2BA Ranch style home. Eat-in kitchen has a NEW refrigerator along with a stove, dishwasher, double sink and breakfast bar. Living Room. Front porch. Flat yard, fenced in backyard with deck. Close to Business 64 & Parks/Recreation. Central A/C. SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 to US-64 E towards Wendell. Take Exit 13 for US-64 Business. Make a right onto Industrial Drive. Turn left on East Street.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 East Street have any available units?
13 East Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 East Street have?
Some of 13 East Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 East Street currently offering any rent specials?
13 East Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 East Street pet-friendly?
No, 13 East Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wendell.
Does 13 East Street offer parking?
No, 13 East Street does not offer parking.
Does 13 East Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 East Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 East Street have a pool?
No, 13 East Street does not have a pool.
Does 13 East Street have accessible units?
No, 13 East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13 East Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 East Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 East Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13 East Street has units with air conditioning.
