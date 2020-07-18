Amenities

13 East Street Available 07/20/20 Great ranch in Wendell! - 3BR, 2BA Ranch style home. Eat-in kitchen has a NEW refrigerator along with a stove, dishwasher, double sink and breakfast bar. Living Room. Front porch. Flat yard, fenced in backyard with deck. Close to Business 64 & Parks/Recreation. Central A/C. SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 to US-64 E towards Wendell. Take Exit 13 for US-64 Business. Make a right onto Industrial Drive. Turn left on East Street.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902227)