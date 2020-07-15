All apartments in Wendell
Wendell, NC
1025 Holly Pointe Dr.
1025 Holly Pointe Dr.

1025 Holly Pointe Drive · (919) 365-3297
Location

1025 Holly Pointe Drive, Wendell, NC 27591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Holly Pointe Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
1025 Holly Pointe Dr. Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 BR/2 BA Wendell Home $1275/mo. in Superb Family Community! - Right when you walk into the home, you will notice the spacious feel of the living room with vaulted ceilings! Nice neural paint from top to bottom! Wood laminate floors throughout main living area and brand carpet in all 3 bedrooms and closets! Eat-in-Kitchen has great sunny view of backyard from large bay windows! Kitchen has functional U-Shape design equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Full size washer/dryer closet for your appliances. Central heat/air. Sorry, pets are not accepted.

Split master bedroom suite offers walk in closet for lots of storage, double vanity separated from shower/garden tub area. Two more bedrooms and guest bath opposite side of home, offer closets with lots of built in shelves.

Great 10x10' deck just off the kitchen overlooks open and expansive backyard. Large 12x12' brick patio offers separate seating area for BBQ grill and entertaining. And attached utility shed available to store gardening supplies.

Be the FIRST to apply for this GREAT family home! Visit our website at
http://www.alpinemgmt.com/rental_listings
Simply click on the interested property and hit the "apply now" button.

Upon application approval, secure this home with one month's rent for security deposit. First month's rent due upon move in. Professionally managed and maintained; online payments and 24/7 maintenance requests accepted. (Resident is responsible for lawn/shrub trimming.)

Please call Calvin at 252-213-5234 or Jennifer at 919-365-3297 with your Experian credit score to set up a private tour of this home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1831026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

