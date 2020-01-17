4820 Beulah Church Road

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION....MOVE IN READY!!!
Grand 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in Weddington. Convenient location to shopping, dining and major highways.
10 foot ceiling, beautiful fireplace in living area.3 car garage
High end finishes and hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Amazing kitchen complete with granite countertops. All appliances are stainless steel. Master suite has an extra large closet with custom built-in shelving. Master bath has dual vanity and beautiful all glass shower. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.