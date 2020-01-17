All apartments in Weddington
Find more places like 4820 Beulah Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weddington, NC
/
4820 Beulah Church Road
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:02 PM

4820 Beulah Church Road

4820 Beulah Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Weddington
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4820 Beulah Church Road, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION....MOVE IN READY!!!
Grand 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in Weddington. Convenient location to shopping, dining and major highways.
10 foot ceiling, beautiful fireplace in living area.3 car garage
High end finishes and hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Amazing kitchen complete with granite countertops. All appliances are stainless steel. Master suite has an extra large closet with custom built-in shelving. Master bath has dual vanity and beautiful all glass shower. No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have any available units?
4820 Beulah Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 4820 Beulah Church Road have?
Some of 4820 Beulah Church Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 Beulah Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
4820 Beulah Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 Beulah Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4820 Beulah Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 4820 Beulah Church Road offers parking.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4820 Beulah Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have a pool?
No, 4820 Beulah Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have accessible units?
No, 4820 Beulah Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4820 Beulah Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 Beulah Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4820 Beulah Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Weddington 3 BedroomsWeddington Apartments with Garage
Weddington Apartments with Washer-DryerWeddington Dog Friendly Apartments
Weddington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University