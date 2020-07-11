/
apartments with washer dryer
77 Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3100 Collaroy Drive
3100 Collaroy Road, Waxhaw, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3200 sqft
3100 Collaroy Drive Available 08/26/20 Immaculate 4/3 Home in Cureton! - NO PETS-Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, plus bonus room home in the neighborhood of Cureton. Home has beautiful entry w/ hardwoods throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Waxhaw
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
7420 N Rea Park Lane
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1775 sqft
Call 704-705-8778 Links at Rea Farms to setup a showing or for more information reference MLS as lead source to receive current special if any.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Providence Country Club
12125 Humboldt Drive
12125 Humboldt Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2396 sqft
Reavencrest - Fantastic home with private back yard and plenty of space to spread out. All appliances and great storage. (RLNE5849077)
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
322 Willow Wood Ct # 1013B
322 Willow Wood Ct, Weddington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1785 sqft
Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard
12749 Bullock Greenway Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1911 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Area Townhome. Entry level host rear load over sized 1 car garage with tons of storage space off ally way. Peaceful den for a private office or sitting room & Powder room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive
10009 Highlands Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1669 sqft
Beautiful Brownstone in a great neighborhood - Property Id: 56522 Gorgeous single family home in a great location! Quiet neighborhood, nearby shopping and grocery stores. Move-in ready. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Provincetowne
8934 Kirkley View Court
8934 Krikley View Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with an attached 2 Car Garage is in the heart of Blakeney! Spacious, comfortable and convenient.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
52419 Winchester Street
52419 Winchester Street, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Waxhaw
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
41 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Touchstone Village
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1234 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom apartments with access to 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, dog park and cyber cafe. Located close I-485, I-77, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Mall and Arboretum Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
65 Units Available
Providence Country Club
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1345 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,335
1775 sqft
These larger apartments and townhomes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood style flooring. Two pools, an entertainment suite, and a sports lounge on-site. Near area parks and highways.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,270
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
Just north of I-485 and south of the Ballantyne Commons Parkway. Community packed with amenities including a pool, dog park and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
18 Units Available
Piper Glen Estates
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1999 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,184
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1135 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane, Indian Trail, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,192
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1544 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments in Indian Trail community, near I-74, Sun Valley theater, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill, walking trails. Only 15 minutes from Charlotte.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
52 Units Available
Ballantyne West
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1471 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
42 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
