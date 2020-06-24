8006 Kew Gardens Court

Amenities
Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2253 SF Home in Waxhaw in Cuthbertson schools. Flat fenced yard. Newer Carpet and Flooring. Main level all hardwood laminate flooring. Brand new SS Appliances. 2 car garage. Prescot subdivision with Community Pool and clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Nature Trails, and active community. Close to retail and dining: Cureton Center and downtown Waxhaw, Harris Teeter, Liedl, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Lowes; fast food to fine dining. 4th bedroom is large and could be bonus room. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open room by entry in addition to Great Room could be Office or Playroom or additional Sitting room. Trash pick-up included. Landlord pays HOA dues. Clean and Available NOW or ready for August. CALL 704-989-2770