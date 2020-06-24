All apartments in Waxhaw
8006 Kew Gardens Court

Location

8006 Kew Gardens Court, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2253 SF Home in Waxhaw in Cuthbertson schools. Flat fenced yard. Newer Carpet and Flooring. Main level all hardwood laminate flooring. Brand new SS Appliances. 2 car garage. Prescot subdivision with Community Pool and clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Nature Trails, and active community. Close to retail and dining: Cureton Center and downtown Waxhaw, Harris Teeter, Liedl, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Lowes; fast food to fine dining. 4th bedroom is large and could be bonus room. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Open room by entry in addition to Great Room could be Office or Playroom or additional Sitting room. Trash pick-up included. Landlord pays HOA dues. Clean and Available NOW or ready for August. CALL 704-989-2770

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have any available units?
8006 Kew Gardens Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have?
Some of 8006 Kew Gardens Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8006 Kew Gardens Court currently offering any rent specials?
8006 Kew Gardens Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8006 Kew Gardens Court pet-friendly?
No, 8006 Kew Gardens Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court offer parking?
Yes, 8006 Kew Gardens Court offers parking.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8006 Kew Gardens Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have a pool?
Yes, 8006 Kew Gardens Court has a pool.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have accessible units?
No, 8006 Kew Gardens Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8006 Kew Gardens Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8006 Kew Gardens Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8006 Kew Gardens Court does not have units with air conditioning.
