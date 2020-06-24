4005 Lydgate Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous home in Waxhaw's Popular Millbridge Community! move in ready rent for 6 months or less!! This home built in 2016 has a lot to offer 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a bonus. You will be welcomed in through the covered rocking chair front porch into the open bright foyer. The first floor features beautiful hardwood floor, French doors leading to the formal living room/study. Formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with center island that is open to the family room, Granite, Stainless Steel appliances breakfast area and pantry. A bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Large master suite with spa-like Master Bathroom featuring dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, and Separate Shower, Spacious secondary bedrooms, additional bathroom with dual vanity laundry and large bonus room on the second floor. Step out the back door to relax or cookout on the paved patio enjoying the beautiful fenced yard. The HOA provides access to a clubhouse, pool, and Playground for your enjoyment. https://millbridge-nc.com/amenities/ Call 704-350-5111 for showing