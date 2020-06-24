All apartments in Waxhaw
Last updated March 3 2020

4005 Lydgate Drive

4005 Lydgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Lydgate Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home in Waxhaw's Popular Millbridge Community! move in ready rent for 6 months or less!! This home built in 2016 has a lot to offer 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a bonus. You will be welcomed in through the covered rocking chair front porch into the open bright foyer. The first floor features beautiful hardwood floor, French doors leading to the formal living room/study. Formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with center island that is open to the family room, Granite, Stainless Steel appliances breakfast area and pantry. A bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Large master suite with spa-like Master Bathroom featuring dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, and Separate Shower, Spacious secondary bedrooms, additional bathroom with dual vanity laundry and large bonus room on the second floor. Step out the back door to relax or cookout on the paved patio enjoying the beautiful fenced yard. The HOA provides access to a clubhouse, pool, and Playground for your enjoyment. https://millbridge-nc.com/amenities/ Call 704-350-5111 for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have any available units?
4005 Lydgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 4005 Lydgate Drive have?
Some of 4005 Lydgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Lydgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Lydgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Lydgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Lydgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Lydgate Drive offers parking.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Lydgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Lydgate Drive has a pool.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4005 Lydgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Lydgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4005 Lydgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4005 Lydgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

