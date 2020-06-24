All apartments in Waxhaw
Find more places like 3704 Wilshire Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxhaw, NC
/
3704 Wilshire Lane
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

3704 Wilshire Lane

3704 Wilshire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxhaw
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3704 Wilshire Lane, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Kingston on Providence House - Property Id: 199184

Three bedroom two full baths (master bath has both tub and shower) ranch with attached two car garage. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, wood burning fireplace. New Central air and Heat. Walk to downtown historic Waxhaw restaurants and activities. Easy access to downtown Charlotte via Providence Road. Rear deck overlooks partially wooded back yard. Very nice neighbors and neighborhood. Washer an dryer included in house. Perfect house for single, couple or small family. Will consider small dog with non refundable pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199184
Property Id 199184

(RLNE5450435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have any available units?
3704 Wilshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxhaw, NC.
What amenities does 3704 Wilshire Lane have?
Some of 3704 Wilshire Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Wilshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Wilshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Wilshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Wilshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxhaw.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3704 Wilshire Lane offers parking.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3704 Wilshire Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have a pool?
No, 3704 Wilshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 3704 Wilshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Wilshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Wilshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3704 Wilshire Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street
Waxhaw, NC 28173

Similar Pages

Waxhaw 3 BedroomsWaxhaw Apartments with Balcony
Waxhaw Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaxhaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxhaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCBelmont, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NC
Ranlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCBlythewood, SCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University