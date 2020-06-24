3704 Wilshire Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Kingston on Providence House - Property Id: 199184



Three bedroom two full baths (master bath has both tub and shower) ranch with attached two car garage. Full kitchen with granite counter tops, wood burning fireplace. New Central air and Heat. Walk to downtown historic Waxhaw restaurants and activities. Easy access to downtown Charlotte via Providence Road. Rear deck overlooks partially wooded back yard. Very nice neighbors and neighborhood. Washer an dryer included in house. Perfect house for single, couple or small family. Will consider small dog with non refundable pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199184

Property Id 199184



(RLNE5450435)